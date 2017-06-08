It’s Mashemeji Derby for Super Cup final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Gor Mahia will face arch rivals AFC Leopards in the final of the SportPesa Super Cup on Sunday after beating second tier side Nakuru All Stars 2-0 in the second semi-final at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday evening.

Meddie Kagere and George Odhiambo scored in either half to send Gor into an all Kenyan final with the winner getting a chance to play English Premier League side Everton FC in a friendly match on the 13th of next month.

AFC Leopards had earlier sailed to the final after beating Tanzanian champions Yanga 4-2 on post match penalties.

