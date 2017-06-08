You are here:

Football Football

It’s Mashemeji Derby for Super Cup final

by
Football
Shares

Meddie Kagere celebrates his goal against Nakuru All Stars in the Sportpesa Super Cup on June 8, 2017. PHOTO/Sportpesa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Gor Mahia will face arch rivals AFC Leopards in the final of the SportPesa Super Cup on Sunday after beating second tier side Nakuru All Stars 2-0 in the second semi-final at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday evening.

Meddie Kagere and George Odhiambo scored in either half to send Gor into an all Kenyan final with the winner getting a chance to play English Premier League side Everton FC in a friendly match on the 13th of next month.

AFC Leopards had earlier sailed to the final after beating Tanzanian champions Yanga 4-2 on post match penalties.

-More to follow-

Shares
Timothy Olobulu

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm

Comments