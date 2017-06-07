Real reject Man United’s Sh6.9bn Morata bid

Shares

MADRID, Spain, June 7 – Spanish giants Real Madrid have rejected a Sh6.9b (£52.4m) offer from Manchester United for striker Alvaro Morata, according to media reports.

Sky Sports reported that the bid was rejected as Madrid are holding out for as much as Sh10.4b (£78.6m). The deal was not thought to include David de Gea, a long-term Madrid target.

The Spain international bagged 20 goals in all competitions for Zinedine Zidane’s side last season as Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League.

United boss Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster his front line with uncertainty continuing about the future of injured striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with Morata his prime target, although it is reported United are also interested in Torino’s Andrea Belotti, who has a Sh11.6b (£87.3m) release clause written into his contract.

Madrid-born Morata, who came through the ranks at the Madrid academy, made his first team debut in 2010, before leaving for Italy and Juventus in 2014 for Sh2.3b (£17.5m).

Morata won two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia titles and made the 2015 Champions League final during two seasons with Juventus before Real Madrid activated a buy-back clause in 2016 to bring him back from Juve for Sh3.5b (£26.2m).

Last season the forward cemented a place in Zidane’s squad, scoring 15 goals in 26 La Liga games.