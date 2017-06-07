My future is still with Arsenal, says Monreal

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 7 – Nacho Monreal has spoken out about his future at Arsenal, following the signing of Sead Kolasinac – a player likely to replace him as first choice left-back.

Monreal, who has become a regular in Arsene Wenger’s starting XI over the past two seasons, says that while he is aware of the threat that the talented young defender poses to his position at the club, he has no intention of considering a move elsewhere and that he still feels integral to the London club’s ambitions.

Speaking to Noticias de Navarra about the Kolasinac signing, the 31-year old was clearly unperturbed by the possibility of the loss of his first XI spot.

“I’m very happy at Arsenal and I feel important because Wenger has demonstrated his confidence in me,” Monreal said.

“I have two years left on my contract with an option for a third year, and the idea is to continue here.

“I’m aware that football can change, but my head is in London. I’m playing and the idea is to continue.”

On the topic of the Gunners’ disappointing Premier League campaign, and their subsequent absence from next season’s Champions League tournament, the Spain international was quick to point to the success that the club did achieve in 2016/17 – their victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

“We haven’t achieved our goal of finishing in the top four, but we made up for it with victory in the FA Cup and we leave with good feelings,” he said.