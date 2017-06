Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 6 – Arsenal have announced left-back Sead Kolasinac will join them this summer from Schalke.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international, 23, will join on a free transfer and become an Arsenal player on 1 July when the transfer window opens.

“Subject to the completion of all regulatory processes, the defender will start pre-season training in July,” said an Arsenal statement.

More to follow.