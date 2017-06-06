Omolo out of Stars squad for Sierra Leone

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – Belgium based midfielder Johanna Omolo and Bulgarian based left-back Abud Omar have been ruled out of the Harambee Stars squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier away to Sierra Leone on June 10.

The duo picked up injuries while playing for their respective clubs and will not be part of the team that is scheduled to depart for Freetown, Sierra Leone on Thursday (June 8) at 09:50hrs.

However, the Zambian trio of defender David ‘Calabar’ Owino, midfielder Anthony Teddy Akumu and forward Jesse Were are expected to link up with the team this evening in Machakos.

Swedish based attacking midfielder Eric Johanna reported to camp this morning to join the foreign based players already in camp; captain Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur, England), defender Brian Madela (Maritzburg United, South Africa), defender Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma (Kolkheti Poti, Georgia) and defender Joseph Okumu (Free State Stars, South Africa).

China based duo of winger Ayub Timbe and striker Michael Olunga as well as United States based center-back David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng are expected to link up with the team on Wednesday morning.

The team will be hosted for luncheon at a Machakos Hotel courtesy of Football Kenya Federation on Wednesday after the morning training session that will be open to media.

The qualifier which will be Harambee Stars’ opener campaign as they seek to return to the continental showpiece for the first time since 2004 will be played at the Freetown/Siaka Stevens Stadium, kicking off 1630hrs local time.