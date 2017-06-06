Lukaku: Hazard will bounce back from injury

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 6 – Everton hitman Romelu Lukaku says that Eden Hazard will make a swift recovery from his broken ankle while admitting he has made a decision on his future.

The Everton striker, who was on hand to witness his fellow Belgium international suffer an injury setback ahead of Belgium’s World Cup qualification campaign, has been linked with a host of European clubs following a remarkable season which saw him score 25 goals in 37 Premier League appearances this season.

With speculation over his destination mounting, the 24-year old spoke with Sky Sports News, saying that his decision has been made.

“My agent knows what’s going to happen,” he said. “I know what I want to do, and whenever something happens, you guys will know.”

Lukaku has been linked not only with a return to his former club, Chelsea, but also to German champions Bayern Munich and recent Champions League finalists Juventus.

On the topic of his Belgium teammate’s injury and the effect it could have on his upcoming season, Lukaku was full of confidence that Hazard would soon return to the form that saw him win Chelsea’s player of the season award.

“I was next to him when he slipped,” Lukaku said. “It was the last action of the game and we all thought it was just a twisted ankle.

“He stood up and he was really positive. Then we heard the scan results and we were really disappointed for him, because he’s a key player.

“He’s had a great season so it’s disappointing for a big player like him to get injured but he’s got a good mentality and he’s a good professional so I hope he comes back really quick.”