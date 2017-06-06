Kagere double sends Gor to Super Cup semis

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – Meddie Kagere found the back of the net twice to send Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia in the semi-finals of the Super Cup after beating Zanzibar’s Jang’ombe Boys 2-0 at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Tuesday.

After squandering a couple of chances in the first half, Kagere nodded home in the 64th minute from a well delivered Kenneth Muguna cross on the right flank before completing a brace in the 84th minute from the spot when a Jang’ombe player was judged to have handled George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo’s ball in the box.

Gor now joins arch rivals AFC Leopards and Tanzanian giants Yanga SC in the last four.

Dominant Gor fluffed opportunities in the first half when Wafula saw his cross collected by the Jang’ombe keeper after breaking down on the right flank.

K’Ogalo used the wings to attack with Kagere combining well with Timothy Otieno but the Ugandan-born Rwandese forward saw his effort go wide.

At the half-hour mark, Kagere was unlucky again when Otieno lofted a cleaver pass to him only to see the Jang’ombe keeper parry his shot for a fruitless corner before he missed a one-on-one chance with the keeper seven minutes later.

Kagere had received a fine through pass from the midfield but placed his shot far left, going wide.

On the stroke of half-time, Muguna saw his header cleared by Jang’ombe defenders from a Francis Kahata free-kick.

-More to follow-