Iwobi backs Wenger to win Premier League

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 6 – Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi has faith in manager Arsene Wenger’s ability to win another Premier League title despite the club’s 13-year drought.

Wenger’s future with the Gunners was in doubt throughout the latter part of the season after disappointing results saw his side finish outside the top four for the first time in his 21-year reign.

However, the Frenchman signed a two-year contract last week and Iwobi believes the experienced manager still has what it takes to win another Premier League title.

“I’m backing Arsene Wenger to win the league title at Arsenal again,” Iwobi told The Sun.

“There won’t be a single player in our dressing room next season who will not fight for him. We’d run through brick walls for the boss.

“I’m pleased because he really is Mr Arsenal, isn’t he? He has made it the great institution it is today.”