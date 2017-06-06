Bolt to run 100m at Golden Spike

Shares

Prague, Czech Republic, Jun 6 – Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt will run the 100m at the Golden Spike on June 28, his first European start before August’s world championships, organisers said Tuesday.

“Last weekend, he confirmed he was ready to race,” Miroslav Cernosek, head of the TK Plus agency, said in a statement.

This will be Bolt’s ninth and last appearance at the event in the eastern Czech steel hub of Ostrava.

The 30-year-old nine-time Olympic gold medallist has said he will retire from international competition after the world championships in London.

Other big names at the Golden Spike include reigning 800m Olympic champion David Rudisha of Kenya, Britain’s four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and South Africa’s 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk.