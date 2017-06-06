Bellerin open to Barcelona return

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 6 – Hector Bellerin admits he would consider returning to Barcelona in order to continue playing in the Champions League after describing it as “an important competition”.

Arsenal failed to qualify for the elite European competition this season, and this coupled with the fact that the player’s family have already returned to Spain, makes a return to his former club a real possibility.

The 22-year-old Spanish international right-back, who signed for the Gunners in 2011, played 42 times in all competitions this season.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Bellerin said: “You never know what can happen, but I have a contract and when I finish my holidays after the Euros (European Under-21 Championship in Poland) I will have to go back there.

“The truth is that every player of a top level wants to play in the Champions League, especially when I’ve been playing in it for two years. As a team, we didn’t achieve qualification and it’s something that we want to correct, but as a player, I repeat: it’s an important competition.”

He added: “It’s a great thing to know about the interest of a club like Barca, the club where I grew up. I don’t know anything at the moment. I’m an Arsenal player and we’ll see what happens.

“It’s always been very good in London, my family settled there with me, although now, for family reasons, they have had to return to Barcelona. I have a tougher time now because I’m a family person, I depend on them a lot, and it’ll be a new challenge to be without them.

“I haven’t talked to anyone. I haven’t talked to the club. I know a lot of things are being talked about but as a player, the club haven’t told me anything, there has still not been any contact. A lot can happen this summer.”

New Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is reportedly keen to sign Bellerin, who could cost as much as €50million.