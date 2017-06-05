Tusker lose to Yanga on penalties in Super Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – Clifford Alwanga saw his penalty saved while Stephen Owusu rattled the crossbar as Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC bowed out of the Super Cup with a 4-2 post-match penalties loss to Tanzanian champions Yanga on Monday evening.

The game was forced into penalties after a barren draw in regulation time and Yanga proved to be the more clinical from 12 yards out as they progressed to the semi finals.

Skipper Nadir ‘Cannavaro’ Haroub and Obrey Chirwa scored the first two for Yanga before Noah Wafula and Brian Osumba responded in style for the brewers.

However, after Maka Edward had scored Yanga’s third, Alwanga stepped up and saw keeper Deogratius ‘Dida’ Munishi dive to his left to parry out the effort. Andrew Chikupe kept the advantage on for the home team and with Owusu missing the fourth, it was game over for Tusker.

It wasn’t a classic game of many chances. Scoring opportunities were few and far in between. Chirwa had the first opportunity for the hosts with a well taken shot from the left which went against the crossbar.

Allan Wanga and Mike Khamati were busy on the other end trying to run the Yanga defense dry, but they couldn’t get the much needed spaces to threaten Munishi in goal.

Yanga kept pushing and were the better side in the opening half. Chirwa was a constant threat and in the 35th minute, his shot from inside the box ricocheted off two Tusker defenders and almost found its way in but rolled just inches off.

In the second half, Tusker put up a bit of pressure in attack and Moses Ndawula was presented with a glorious opportunity 12 minutes in, but he volleyed over from the edge of the box.

Chirwa would have broken the Tusker hearts with a last minute effort after he picked up the ball at the edge of the box but his ferocious thump went over and the game had to be decided on penalties.