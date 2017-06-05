Lucky Ingwe sail to Super Cup semis

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – AFC Leopards progressed to the semi finals of the SportPesa Super Cup after beating host side Singida United 5-4 on post match penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

AFC scored all their five spot kicks while Singida’s Chuku Salum skied his effort as Ingwe who had come from a goal down pulled themselves into the money bracket.

Youngster Vincent Oburu proved his worth with a 68th minute equalizer, pulling his side level after Kitinyu Tafadzwa’s first half header had given the recently promoted Singida the lead.

On the penalties, Atupele Green and Hamisi Shango kicked off well for Singida scoring the first two with AFC leopards responding through Bernard Mang’oli and Oburu.

However, Salum’s effort which was the third for Singida went high above the bar with Allan Katterega getting AFC into the driver’s seat converting Ingwe’s third, though Singida keeper Said Lubawa had a slight touch on it.

Nhivi Simbarashe and Elisha Muraiwa scored the final two for Singida, but it counted for nothing as Duncan Otieno and Gilbert Fiamenyo responding will well taken kicks.

Singida opened the scoring early with Tafadzwa glancing a header home from the near post after rushing earliest to meet a Jackton Robert corner. The host team got the corner after Salim Abdallah cleared off the line after Andika had spilled the ball on the path of an opponent.

Prior to conceding, Ingwe had gone close twice. Fiamenyo struck a shot against the crossbar after outmuscling his marker inside the box in the seventh minute while three minutes later, Mang’oli’s shot from the edge of the box but his effort was a few inches off target.

Leopards thought they had drawn parity on the quarter hour mark but Oburu’s well taken low effort was ruled out for offside after Fiamenyo’s defense splitting pass found the youngster a few yards above the opponent’s last line of defense.

The visitors seemed to have upped the tempo and minutes later, a mishap inside the box saw the defense clear the ball off the line with the keeper out.

In the second half Ingwe were more resilient and they attacked from the onset. Fiamenyo should have done better with a header off an Otieno delivery but the keeper saved.

Eight minutes later though, Oburu who had been barred from playing in the first leg owing to double signing showed just why he is an important addition to the team when he raced off his marker on the left before shooting past Lubawa.

Otieno’s ferocious shot from the edge of the box was punched away by the keeper with 10n minutes left as Ingwe piled the pressure. None of the two sides could break in the dying minutes and the game was decided from 12 yards out.