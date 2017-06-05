Liverpool closing in on Roma’s Salah

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Jun 5 – Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal for Mohamed Salah, with Roma holding out for a fee of Sh4.7bn (£35m), according to Sky in Italy.

Sky reported last week that the Reds had seen an initial 3.7bn (£28m) offer rejected for the Egypt international.

Sky sources indicated the two clubs remained in talks and, if the deal goes through, it will equal Liverpool’s current transfer record paid for Andy Carroll in 2011.Former Chelsea forward Salah joined Roma for Sh1.7bn (£13m) last summer following a season-long loan the season prior.

Salah’s career at Chelsea never got going and he was sent out on loan to Fiorentina before joining Roma, for whom he scored 19 goals in 39 appearances last season as they pushed for the Serie A title.

If he moves to Anfield he will become Liverpool’s second signing of the summer window, following Chelsea’s Dominic Solanke.

Solanke is set to join the club on July 1 when his contract with the Premier League champions expires for a fee expected to be in the region of Sh400mn (£3m) and set by tribunal.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is also understood to be interested in Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, whom Sky sources believe will cost any suitors in excess of Sh66.7bn (£50m).

-By Sky Sports-