Former Ivory Coast international Tiote ‘collapses and dies’ in training

BEIJING, China, Jun 5 – Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote has died at the age of 30 after collapsing during a training session in China.

Tiote, who only moved to Chinese second division outfit Beijing Enterprises four months ago, was reportedly rushed to hospital on Monday.

However, it soon emerged that the Ivorian had passed away.

Demba Ba, with whom Tiote played during his seven-year stay at St James’ Park, paid tribute to his former team-mate on Twitter.

He wrote: ‘may Allah gives grant you jannah (paradise) brother Tiote’.

His former club Newcastle have also released the following statement;

We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of Cheick Tioté at the age of just 30.

The thoughts of everyone at Newcastle United are with Cheick’s family, friends, teammates and everyone connected with the clubs he represented.

The Ivory Coast midfielder, who made more than 150 appearances for the Magpies between 2010 and 2017, was training with his current club, Bejiing Enterprises, on Monday when he collapsed.

He was taken to hospital but sadly passed away.

Cheick cemented his place in Newcastle folklore with his dramatic equaliser in the 4-4 draw against Arsenal in February 2011.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benítez said:

“It is with great sadness that I have this afternoon learned of Cheick’s death. In the all the time that I have known him, he was a true professional, dedicated and above all, a great man. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at such a sad time.”

-By Daily Mail-