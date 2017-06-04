Lilako recalled for Uganda assignment

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – KCB captain Curtis Lilako has been recalled to the Simbas squad as they brace for the Elgon Cup first leg clash away to Uganda on 10 June 2017 in Kampala.

Team Manager Simiyu Wangila, speaking with Kenya Rugby after the team’s training in Nairobi on Saturday, said;

“Lilako returns to the squad on merit. He has worked hard at club level and has been an integral part of his team’s league and cup double this season. ”

Lilako, a front row mainstay for the Simbas over the past six years was initially omitted from the 36 man squad and also missed last weekend’s 29-30 home loss to Germany. He was last in action for the Simbas during the 34-10 win over Hong Kong in Nairobi in August 2016.

He will be in contention to make the travelling party to Kampala.

Meanwhile, Youngsters Benjamin Marshall and Steve “Security” Otieno could make their Simbas debuts sooner rather than later.

“We have been impressed with their attitude, commitment and spirit during training and they will certainly get their chance on the big stage,” said Team Manager Simiyu Wangila after the team’s training session on Saturday.

The duo,who were named in the Simbas squad for the 2017 international season,featured in the Chipu side that reached the final of the Africa U20 championships held in April in Madagascar,falling 24-61 to Namibia.

By Kenya Rugby Union official Website