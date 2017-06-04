Bale hails Real Madrid’s history boys

Shares

CARDIFF, United Kingdom, June 4 – Gareth Bale saluted Real Madrid’s historic Champions League final victory over Juventus as the Spanish giants became the first side to retain the trophy for 27 years.

Bale has been hampered by ankle and calf injuries for much of the season, but the Wales forward was able to play a part in Madrid’s 4-1 demolition of Juventus in his hometown after coming on as a 77th minute replacement for Karim Benzema.

Madrid’s dominant display gives them a 12th Champions League title and makes them the first to win it in successive years since the great AC Milan side of 1989 and 1990.

Zinedine Zidane’s men have also won Madrid’s first La Liga and European Cup double since 1958 and Bale said it was just reward for all their hard work this season.

“We have made history. We’ll enjoy this moment now. We needed confidence at half-time and we had to take our chances, which we did,” Bale said.

Bale has now won the Champions League three times since joining Madrid from Tottenham in 2013.

Even though he was restricted to a cameo role, the 27-year-old was delighted to soak up the Madrid celebrations on his home turf.

“What an incredible scene. The city has done an immaculate job in hosting a great event,” he said.

“To win this at home is a great feeling. It’s been a hard season.

“I’ve worked tirelessly to get fit and these are your rewards. I was happy to get on.”