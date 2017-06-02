Winning CL my best memory at Chelsea, says Terry

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 2 – Former Chelsea captain John Terry says the club’s Champions League triumph of 2012 was the best memory of his career with the London club.

Despite missing the final through suspension, Terry donned the full kit and lifted the trophy after the Blues defeated German giants Bayern Munich in a penalty shootout.

Four years earlier, Terry had agonisingly missed his spot kick which would have won the game against Manchester United in the competition’s first ever all-English final.

“Two or three years we should have probably gone on to win it but we didn’t and that just goes to show how hard and how big the competition is,” Terry was quoted by FourFourTwo.

“You are playing against the best players and the best clubs in the world, so to test yourself against the best is always nice and to get over the final hurdle, even though I was not playing, it was still by far the best moment of my career.

“The Champions League trophy is wide, it is big, but it is not as heavy as the Premier League trophy.”

The 36-year-old, who made his debut fot the club back in 1998, is yet to decide his next destination. During his time at Chelsea Terry said he has never contimplated leaving the club.

“I never in my wildest dreams saw myself leaving Chelsea in that era,” he added.

“OK, if you were not being offered a contract at the club you have to go but if you have a couple of years left, the club can’t get rid of you so even if they approached me and said we have been offered this, I would not have gone.

“Honestly, it is as simple as that and I promise I never even contemplated it once to leave at that time. It was my club and that was it, as simple as that. It was not about money, I just wanted to play football for the club that I loved.”