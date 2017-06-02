Nakuru to host Women’s Franchise Championship

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – The second leg of the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Women’s Franchise will be held at the Nakuru Athletics Club on Saturday.

The first leg was hosted at the KCB Sports Club Ruaraka where the Black Lions were ranked first, followed by the Western Force and the Thika Road Panthers came in third.

The Franchise comprises of four sides but the fourth team, Ngong Hitters did not participate in the first leg.

Black Lions consists of Mwamba ladies and the Northern Suburbs, Western Force has the Nakuru Ladies, Kabras and Eldoret ladies while Kenyatta University, USIU, Shamas, Comras and University of Nairobi make up the Thika Road Panthers team.

Ngong Hitters is the Impala ladies and the Homeboyz ladies team.

The second leg will kick off at Noon where the Black Lions will play the Western Force, followed by the Black Lions taking on the Thika Road Panthers with the final match being the Western Force playing Thika Road Panthers.

As it stands, Sinaida Aura of the Black Lions tops the top try scorers list with four tries followed by Grace Adhiambo of Western Force who comes in second with three tries.

By Kenya Rugby Union official website