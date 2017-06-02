Kenya’s athletes for worlds to undergo at least five doping tests

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – Athletes who will be selected for Team Kenya IAAF London World Championships will have to undergo at least five doping tests for one to be eligible to compete for the global showpiece to take place August 4-13 in United Kingdom.

This was announced on Friday by Athletics Kenya President Lt. Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei, saying three tests will be done out of competition and two in competition as required by world governing body IAAF.

Also for an athlete to be considered for Team Kenya, he or she must attend doping seminars.

This comes after Kenya was put on the spotlight once again in April when reigning Olympic women’s marathon champion Jemima Sumgong was reported to have failed drugs test.

Meanwhile, Athletics Kenya announced that they will not issue wild cards during Team Kenya’s Trials for the London World Championships to be held June 23-24 in Nairobi with only three across the line to be selected.

-More to follow-