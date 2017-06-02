Gor trio out of Stars squad for Sierra Leone

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – Three Gor Mahia players, Harun Shakava, Kenneth Muguna and Timothy Otieno will not be part of the Harambee Stars team that will contest for selection ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Sierra Leone on June 10.

According to First Coach Stanley Okumbi, only Shakava asked for permission to be excused from the squad to join his club for the Super Cup in Tanzania while Otieno and Muguna did not show up nor explain their absence.

Only defender Musa Mohammed, goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch and midfielder Ernest Wendo heeded the national team call up from the Gor camp.

“They were supposed to report to camp but they didn’t come, we called them but they said they want to join their team for the SportPesa Super Cup tournament in Tanzania. Only Shakava requested even his Team Manager requested if he can join them but the other players they didn’t request,” Okumbi said.

Meanwhile, Okumbi believes Harambee Stars can rise higher than their 74th spot placing in the FIFA rankings.

The tactician says the boys are motivated after climbing four places up in the latest rankings released yesterday especially as they prepare to face Sierra Leone in Freetown.

Okumbi has been on a run of 10 unbeaten matches and he hopes the boys can keep up the form and qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations for the first time in 15 years.

-Developing story-