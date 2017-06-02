15,000 register for Henry Wanyoike Run

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – Over 15,000 participants have registered for the 11th edition of the Henry Wanyoike Hope For The Future Run to be held at the Alliance High School in Kiambu County on Saturday.

Under the theme: “Your health, your wealth’, the race will have two categories: 3km children’s and veterans’ run, as well as 8.5km race for seniors and people living with disabilities.

“We use the event as a platform to promote the rights of disabled people, community integration and also as a platform for nurturing upcoming talent. Each year, we pick a theme that aims to address a social issue in our society and use the race to communicate our agenda,” Race Coordinator Gideon Gachara said.

“I am pleased to be celebrating the transformation we are driving in Kikuyu. So far we have been able to provide 400 walking sticks for the visually impaired and 100 wheelchairs. We have also built a nursery school in Kanjeru in Kabete Constituency, where we also run a feeding programme for children from poor backgrounds,” Race Founder Henry Wanyoike said.

The funds raised this year will also go towards providing financial support for the education of orphans and vulnerable children.

“Safaricom is proud to be associated with this event because of its dedication to transforming the lives of members of the community, from assisting the physically disabled to supporting education and environmental conservation programmes in schools,” Director for Consumer Business – Safaricom, Sylvia Mulinge said.

This will be the third event in the 2017 Safaricom Athletics Series that will feature nine long distance races and three track and field events, bringing the total to 12 events this year.