Yaya Toure signs up for next season

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 1 – Yaya Toure will continue to be a part of Pep Guardiola’s squad after signing a new one-year deal to keep him at Manchester City next season.

The veteran midfielder’s seven-year stay at the Etihad Stadium appeared to be coming to an end when he fell out of favour with Guardiola early on in the campaign.

But Toure won back his manager’s trust as he forced his way back into the first-team picture and went on to make 30 appearances in all competitions, while contributing seven goals.

The 34-year-old was facing an uncertain future with his City contract due to run out at the end of this month, but the club confirmed on Thursday that the fan favourite had agreed to stay on for another 12 months at least.

“Yaya has been a fantastic servant for Manchester City and continues to be a vital member of Pep Guardiola’s squad,” Citizens director of football Txiki Begiristain told the club’s official website.

“He is one of our most experienced and popular players and we couldn’t be happier that he is staying with us as we embark on what we all hope will be a very exciting season.

“Yaya has been central to the successes we’ve had over the past seven years and he has a vital part play next season.”

Toure added: “I’m delighted. I told myself the journey at City is not done and when I received a call from Txiki and talked to the manager I was very delighted.

“When I was first coming here [in 2010] I was trying to be part of a new story, of something special at this club. I am very lucky now to be part of a great club with great players around me who are helping me to achieve my targets.

“Of course I want to win trophies, that is very important to me. I want to enjoy it at this age still and remaining here is a massive, massive thing. It is a great club, going in the right direction with new players who are coming in.

“Our mentality is always to win week in, week out and I’m delighted with the fans as well.”