Wenger must win Premier League title-Henry

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 1 – Arsenal’s all-time record goal-scorer Thierry Henry believes manager Arsene Wenger has to win the Premier League after signing a new contract this week.

Wenger’s future was in doubt prior to his talks with the Arsenal board on Tuesday, as his contract was due to expire in a few weeks, but he has now signed a new two-year deal.

Henry was not surprised by the news, but feels that it now puts more pressure on his compatriot to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

“I said two weeks ago he was going to stay and I wasn’t wrong,” Henry told Sky Sports. “People were talking to me about announcements today, but the announcement would have been if he was leaving.

“But he is not leaving, the board have assessed the situation to see if it was the best for the club. There is nothing new for me or at Arsenal. For 21 years – and now the 22nd and 23rd — he will be here.

“As an Arsenal fan, and as a guy who had Arsene as a coach and have maximum respect for him, I’m happy to see him at the club. But time will tell [if the decision is correct.

“They finished the season strong, although they have done that before. Raising yourself for the FA Cup final, to beat one team on one day is one thing. To do it over 38 games is a different story.

“Everyone is waiting for the title; the club, the players, the fans and Arsene himself. That’s what I want to see because raising your game for one day is one thing, but everybody is waiting for that to be done over 38 games.”