Sofapaka’s Ssimbwa snaps up Ugandan duo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Sofapaka have snapped up Ugandan duo of striker Umar Kasumba from SC Villa and attacking midfielder Feni Ali from URA as head coach Sam Ssimbwa begins to mould his side for a title assault this season.

The two are set to join the 2008 champions when they resume training on Monday after a week-long mid-season break and Ssimbwa speaking to Capital Sport from Kampala says he targets four more players to beef up his squad.

“We have been creating many chances in the first 13 games of the season and the problem has been that we are not scoring. Our recruitment has majored mostly on the forward line. Kasumba is a very good finisher and Feni has a huge creative mind,” the tactician said.

He added that there are more players he has sighted from the local league, with talks at an advanced stage.

Ssimbwa has warned the team will be a force to reckon with in the second half of the season and has warned anyone of under-estimating them, assuring that they are now serious title contenders.

“I said in the first leg that once I get the players I desire in the second leg, then we will be serious contenders. I am very confident that once we get all the players, we will be a different team. I am warning those teams that are yet to face us, they will have it tough. We are going to be very dangerous,” the tactician beamed in confidence.

He added; “We have not been as powerful as I would like, but now watch out. We are real competitors,”

Batoto ba Mungu finished the first leg placed sixth on the log with 20 points, seven shy of leaders Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers after winning five matches, drawing a similar number and losing thrice.

Ssimbwa who re-joined the club at the beginning of the season says he is contended with the first leg performance and now hopes they can build on and improve in the second half as they gun for their second league title.

“I would say the performance was okay because last season, after almost an equal number of matches, the team had picked up only seven points. We are on 20 now and not far from the leaders. Also seeing that I did not have the players I desired, I really must say we did well under all those circumstances,” Ssimbwa added.

Sofapaka endured a tough patch last season, fighting relegation to the last day when they won the final game and received a gift from Posta Rangers who beat Ushuru.

With a bigger budget this season, Ssimbwa is confident of pushing the club back to title contention.

“We have 21 games remaining; it is still a marathon. But we are taking a game at a time with some confidence because we now know what we are capable of doing. Things will be better and everyone will see,” the flamboyant tactician added.