Wenger signs new two-year Arsenal contract

Arsenal’s French manager Arsene Wenger had sparked by fears he might end his 21-year reign by delaying his decision over whether he would accept Arsenal’s offer of a new deal until the end of the season © IKIMAGES/AFP/File / Ian KINGTON

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31 – Arsene Wenger has ended speculation over his future by signing a two-year contract extension with Arsenal, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Wenger had sparked by fears he might end his 21-year reign by delaying his decision over whether he would accept Arsenal’s offer of a new deal until the end of the season.

But after winning the FA Cup for a record seventh time on Saturday, the 67-year-old Frenchman hinted he would stay and the decision has now been made official following meetings with the Gunners’ board earlier this week.

“I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement. We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere,” Wenger told Arsenal’s website.

