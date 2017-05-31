Toure offered Manchester City extension

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 31 – Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has confirmed that Yaya Toure received an offer to continue his career at the club.

The 34-year-old midfielder’s time at the Etihad Stadium appeared to be nearing its end after he was frozen out by new City manager Pep Guardiola, with his contract up at the end of the campaign.

But Toure put his head down and forced his way back into contention when finally given the chance, winning Guardiola’s favour as he went on to make 30 appearances and contribute seven goals.

Al Mubarak has described the former Ivory Coast international as “instrumental” to continuing the progress made by the Citizens, and is hopeful he will stay on for a seventh season.

“Yaya has shown us this year again and again how he can contribute to this team,” Al Mubarak told ManCityTV.

“Yaya is one of the players that over the last six years has been instrumental to the success of this club.

“This year has been another year in which he has shown us on the pitch the type of player he is, the type of personality he is, and how he continues to be a player who can give to the team and to our organisation.

“Pep, as you have seen obviously this year, has a lot of trust and confidence in him. So Yaya I hope will be with us and continue his journey with us.”