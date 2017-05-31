Man Utd ‘most valuable’ club in Europe

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 31 – Manchester United are the most valuable club in Europe, according to a new report by accountants KPMG.

Europa League winners United finished ahead of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, along with Bayern Munich, in the survey of the 32 leading teams in Europe.

KPMG judged the clubs on a range of factors, including profitability, popularity, stadium ownership and sporting potential.

There were six Premier League outfits in the top 10, with United’s rivals Manchester City coming second among the British sides.

“In terms of media rights value, the English Premier League sits comfortably at the top of European leagues, although other major leagues have outlined well-defined strategies to compete for the attention of global fans,” said author Andrea Sartori.

Most valuable European clubs:

Manchester United -3.09bn euros Real Madrid – 2.97bn euros Barcelona – 2.76bn euros Bayern Munich – 2.44bn euros Manchester City – 1.97bn euros Arsenal – 1.95bn euros Chelsea – 1.59bn euros Liverpool – 1.33bn euros Juventus – 1.21bn euros Tottenham – 1.01bn euros