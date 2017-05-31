AFC settle on Romanian boss to replace Hall

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31- Romanian Dorian Marin will arrive in the country this weekend to take over as the new AFC Leopards head coach, replacing Stewart Hall who exits the club after eight months in charge.

Ingwe has settled on the former Eritrean national team coach to take over at the den after going through several applications and the club management is confident he will help them move back to the top after an underwhelming first leg performance that saw them go seven consecutive matches without a win.

“We are convinced that he is the right man for the job and we are confident he can take us back to the top. He is a good coach having gone through his papers and what he has achieved,” AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule told Capital Sport.

He will most likely join the club in Tanzania as they are scheduled to depart to Dar es Salaam on Thursday morning for the SportPesa Super Cup.

“If he will get a Visa in time, then he will join them in Tanzania. But first thing when he comes it is for us to sign the contract then he officially starts work,” Mule added.

Meanwhile, the rest of the technical bench will remain intact with Tanzanian national Dennis Kitambi who was brought on board by Hall having worked with him at Azam FC retaining his spot.

Marin, who has been linked with the AFC Leopards job, is famously remembered for guiding the Eritrean national team to a 2-1 victory over Harambee Stars in an African Cup of Nations qualifier in 2007.

The 56-year-old began his coaching career in his native Romania where he managed lower league sides Minerul Comănești, Baia Mare and Midia Năvodari.

Between 2001 and 2004, Marin was in charge of Syrian clubs Hutteen and Qardaha before moving to Lebanon where he coached Racing Beirut in the 2004–05 season.

In December 2007, Marin signed with newly promoted Ugandan Super League side Nalubaale FC but his contract was cancelled less than a year later due to the financial difficulties of the club. Marin then took control of Uganda Revenue Authority in January 2008.

He then went on to work with AL Nasr FC in Oman before moving back to Syria where he coached top tier side Tishreen. In 2014, he coached Ghanaian side King Feisal before resigning after the club failed to pay his salary for three months.

Marin comes into the club with his plate full, Ingwe currently placed 12th on the log with 15 points, 12 shy of leaders Gor Mahia.

AFC Leopards have lost five matches in their last seven games and he will be tasked with getting the club’s mojo back. They have already signed two players, Ugandan midfielder Keziron Kizito and Burundian striker Alex Kitenge.

At the same time, the club will be without four players when they travel to Tanzania. Andrew Tololwa and Mungai Kiongera are nursing injuries while defender Robinson Kamura and midfielder Duncan Otieno will be away with the national team.