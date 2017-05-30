Wenger meets Kroenke to decide future

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30 – Arsene Wenger has met with Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke to decide on his future at the Emirates.

Wenger’s contract expires this summer and the Frenchman’s status with Arsenal has been hanging under a cloud for several months.

There has been a deal agreed in principle for Wenger to extend his long stay at the club, yet Arsenal fans have been vocal in their opposition to the 67-year-old after the Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Wenger held discussions with Kroenke on Monday and the outcome is expected to be revealed to Arsenal shareholders on Tuesday.

He also met with Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, although it is Kroenke who is expected to decide whether Wenger remains at the club.

After last weekend’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea, Wenger had suggested that he was keen to stay and hoped that lifting another trophy would persuade the board that he should continue.

“You can’t have 35 years at the top level if you’re not the right man to do the job,” he said.

“I just want to do well for the club. It’s down to the board members. Am I the right man to take this club further? It’s not about popularity, it’s about competence.”