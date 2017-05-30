Blomqvist set to defend Safari Classic title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Reigning East African Safari Classic Rally champion Stig Blomqvist is returning to Kenya later this year to defend his Safari crown.

The 1984 world rally champion will tackle the new route for the nine-day historic rally through Kenya and Tanzania in a Porsche 911 built by two-time Safari Classic winners, Tuthill Porsche.

“It is an honour to announce the return of our reigning champion, Stig Blomqvist, to this year’s Safari Classic Rally,” declared rally CEO, Raju Kishinani.

“Stig has always carried his natural talent with great grace and sportsmanship and is a champion of impeccable calibre. His amazing speed, love for the sport and passion for Africa is exactly what Safari is all about.”

“We are delighted to return to Kenya with our great friend and champion. East Africa remains an amazing place to compete and Safari still delivers the most challenging historic motorsport on offer,” ” said Tuthill team principal, Richard Tuthill.

“Nothing tests man or machine like Safari and another hugely important factor is the enormously sociable atmosphere across the event. We adore this place and the people, and always want to do well in what has become our home away from home.”

Starting in Mombasa on November 23, the Safari Classic Rally is regarded as the world’s toughest historic motorsport event. Running over nine days and covering thousands of kilometers of African wilderness, Safari Classic honours the original spirit of African rallying as the ultimate test of man and machine.