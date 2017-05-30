Hart confirms Torino departure

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30 – Joe Hart has confirmed his departure from Torino after the end of his season-long loan with the Italian club.

Hart has enjoyed a successful campaign in Serie A after falling out of favour at Manchester City following the arrival of Pep Guardiola.

Torino would have liked to keep the England keeper at the club, yet boss Sinisa Mihajlovic admitted last month that they couldn’t afford the transfer fee or wages to sign him permanently.

Hart has now said his goodbyes, ahead of an expected permanent departure from City this summer.

“Thank you Torino, I am so proud to have played for your special football club,” said Hart.

“I will come back to see you all one day so it is bye for now, enjoy an amazing summer.

“The way you have treated me and my family is something that we will never forget.

“I will forever support Torino for the rest of my days. I have met so many special people and this has been one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

Hart has been linked with various Premier League and European clubs, yet Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already ruled out a move for the 30-year-old.