Arsene Wenger agrees two-year contract

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30 – Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract, extending his 21-year reign at the club.

Wenger and club owner Stan Kroenke met on Monday to determine the Frenchman’s future, with the decision relayed to directors at a Tuesday board meeting.

Arsenal are planning to make an official announcement on Wednesday.

The Gunners were fifth in the Premier League this season, the first time they have finished outside the top four since the Frenchman joined in 1996.

They finished 18 points behind champions Chelsea, but beat the Blues to win the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday.

Wenger’s contract was set to finish at the end of the current campaign.

He led the Gunners to three Premier League titles and four FA Cups in his first nine seasons in charge.

In 2003-04, he became the first manager since 1888-89 to lead a team through an entire top-flight season unbeaten.

But after winning the 2005 FA Cup, they had to wait another nine years – or 3,283 days – for their next silverware. It came as they beat Hull City to win the 2014 FA Cup, before winning the trophy again the following year.

Some Gunners fans turned on the 67-year-old Frenchman as a result of their league performances and they lost 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 in March.

They finished the league season with five successive victories, but it was not enough to carry them above Liverpool to take the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Wenger told BBC’s Football Focus on Saturday that the criticism he has faced this season is “a disgrace” he will “never forget”.

-BBC Sports-

More to follow.