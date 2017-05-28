Tuyisenge grabs equalizer as Posta, Gor draw

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Jacques Tuyisenge came off the bench to score the equalizer as Kenyan Premier League leaders Gor Mahia drew 1-1 with Posta Rangers in an encounter played at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

The result saw Gor sit at the top of the standings on 27 points, same as defending champions Tusker FC, who climbed to second but with an inferior goal difference after beating limping AFC Leopards 1-0 at Kinoru Stadium in Meru.

In other results, Nakumatt FC were 2-1 winners over Mathare United, Western Stima settled for a 1-1 stalemate with Kariobangi Sharks while Zoo Kericho and Sony Sugar played to a 1-1 draw.

At the Nyayo National Stadium, it was a fairly balanced first half with both goal keepers called to action. Gor’s Boniface Oluoch went first, saving a long throw from Posta defender Luke Ochieng, before Joseph Mbugi squandered an open chance with only the keeper to beat, shooting wide.

On the other end, Posta custodian Patrick Matasi showed why he is the best keeper this season so far when he came off his line to save Kenneth Muguna’s fine pass that was intended for Meddie Kagere in the 26th minute.

On the half-hour mark, Gor skipper Musa Mohammed nearly cost his team when he slipped for Dennis Mukaisi to go through, but the former AFC Leopards forward failed to beat Oluoch on one-on-one.

Posta made their presence known in the second half when Mukaisi made the amends to send his side ahead through a close range header to put the Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo side infront in the 61st minute.

This is after Omollo had introduced Simon Mbugua to replace Jared Obwoge nine minutes into the second half.

The goal prompted K’Ogalo head coach Jose Marcelo Ferraira ‘Ze Maria’ to ring changes, withdrawing left-back Karim Nizigiyimana and Amos Nondi with midfielder Francis Kahata and forward Tuyisenge taking their places respectively.

The Brazilian tactician finished his substitutions with the introduction of youngster Oliver Maloba for Ernest Wendo as Gor struggled to find the leveller while on the other end Posta looked stable.

However, Gor got their groove back in the 78th minute when Rwandese national football team captain Tuyisenge fired a low shot past Matasi after K’Ogalo had piled pressure on Posta.

The league now enters into a two-week break to pave way for the June transfer window as well as the Super Cup that begins June 4 in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania where Kenya will be represented by Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Tusker FC and National Super League side Nakuru AllStars.

