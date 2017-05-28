Diego Costa rules out China switch

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28 -Diego Costa has ruled out a move to the Chinese Super League after insisting he will only leave Chelsea for former club Atletico Madrid.

CSL club Tianjin Quanjian made a big money bid for Costa during the January transfer window and have been ready to revive their interest in the striker this summer.

But with the Chinese FA introducing financial restrictions on foreign signings earlier this week and Atletico interested in taking Costa back to Spain, the 28-year-old insists he won’t be heading to Asia.

“I will only leave Chelsea for Atlético. If not, I will stay here. I’m not interested in other clubs,” said Costa after scoring Chelsea’s goal in their FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

“I know Chelsea wants to sell players, but I told them, I have two years left in my contract and I won’t go somewhere else just because they want so.

“I will only sign for another club in Europe, they know that. Otherwise I’ll stay with my current contract.

“I have a contract and no intention of leaving, but if there are changes to be made that might reduce my chances, if the coach won’t count on me anymore or is to give space for another striker, I know that I’ll have to leave. But only to where I’m willing to.

“Everyone knows what my preferred club is, there’s nothing to hide. Money is good, but I’m grateful for what I have right now and I have other things to look forward to, like playing the next World Cup.

“I know that I have a chance to be called if I’m playing well and at a high level, that’s something I want.

“If I have to move to another city or another country than Spain, I don’t think I’ll go, I’d rather stay at Chelsea. If the club wants to sell me, they know where I want to go.”