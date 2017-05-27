Impala Boks receive Sh750,000 sponsor bonus

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2017 – Impala Saracens’ reserve side, the Boks who won this season’s Erick Shirley Shield (ESS) Tournament were rewarded by their sponsors Resolution Insurance with a Sh750,000 championship bonus.

In addition the sponsor presented both the seniors and reserves with their new kits for the upcoming season.

In the just concluded ESS, the Boks successfully defended their title for an impressive 3rd consecutive time after securing a 13-12 win over KCB II in the final match played at the USIU Ground on April 22.

The sponsorship is in line with Resolution Insurance’s commitment to support local talent and development.

Speaking at the kit presentation ceremony Peter Nduati, CEO Resolution Insurance Group congratulated the team for their stellar performance in the tournament quoting it as a well-deserved win.

“We are ecstatic over the impressive Boks victory in the Eric Shirley Shield. We are proud to be associated with such a skilled, disciplined and talented team. As a Group we strive to play our part in building our country by empowering the youth by nurturing and investing in their talents and skills,” Nduati said.

The Boks played a total of 18 games winning 16 games out of the 18 in the recently concluded ESS tournament, one preserved by the Kenya Rugby Union for the reserve teams.

Although the Boks lost to KCB in the preliminaries, the boys went on to choke a win out of the bankers in the finals. Impala Chairman Bill Githinji congratulated and encouraged the Boks to keep training hard in preparation for the upcoming season.

“Rugby is an art nurtured by hard work, it is therefore important for us to recognize the Boks for winning this tournament. I believe rugby growth in Kenya will be delivered by committed players and engaged sponsors,” he said.