Nyanza dominate in Eldoret U18 Pre-Trial

Eldoret, Kenya, May 26 – Nyanza region dominated the World Under-18 Pre-Trials that ended on Friday at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret ahead of the National Trials to be staged in Nairobi June 13-14 to select a team that will represent the country at the IAAF World U18 Championships.

Mary Moraa,17, a form three student at Mogonga Secondary School in Kisii County, won all her four races she competed in during the two-day event held in the County of champions.

Moraa recorded impressive results in 100m, 200m and 400m finals followed closely by Phonten Karen and Sharon Jebet from North rift. Irene Akinyialso outpaced Moraa in 200m finishing at 25.0 seconds with Moraa clocking 25.1 as Betreace Anyongo came third clocking 25.4.

In the corresponding boys 200m, Elijah Matayo finished ahead of Robert Koinari who came second. Matayo also outran Robinson Matende in 100m securing the ticket for the final trials to be held at Nairobi’s Nyayo National Stadium.

The final trials will see Athletics Kenya pick the team that will battle out at the IAAF World U18 Championships from July 12 -16 at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi.

The event also saw Primary School kids showcase their talent as Ednah Jebitok, Janet Jepkoech and Stanley Bor from Keringet display their running prowess.

Jebitok, who is in Standard Six, won the 1,500m outsprintingJepkoech who is in Class Seven as Bor finished second in 3,000m.

Jebitok clocked 4:30.6 and expressed her joy after leading in the finals. Her dream is to represent the country in the international games.

“I’m happy to lead in today’s race though I know during the trials it will not be easy,” said Jebitok. “I want to work hard so that I can be in the team for the July games in Nairobi.”

Jepkoech on her part said that she had trained well and she is determined to secure the ticket at the trials so that she can get a slot in the Kenyan team.

Esther Wambui from Central Region came in third place after clocking 4:34. 0.With his preparations for Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Games in Mombasa, Kirobon Boys’ Justus Soget easily won the boys1,500m event ahead of Jacob Kipkorir, the young brother to World 1,500m Champion Asbel Kiprop.

The Form Three student ran into victory at 3:42.5 beating Kosgei in 3:45.2 while Wesley Rono completed the podium in 3:45.5.

Mercy Chepkurui won the 2,000m Steeplechase girls’ timing 6:27.6 ahead of Caren Chebet who clocked 6:29.9 while Betty Chepkemoi finished third place after 6:32.4.

The 17 year-old Chepkirui, a Form Three student at Tinet High School, exuded confidence saying she will be at the international games after trials next month.

“I am happy that after failing at my first attempt, today I have won the Pre-Trials and I am confident will do it again at the Trials so that I represent the country in the coming global event,” she added.

-By Robert Wanjala for Capital FM-