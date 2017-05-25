Klopp hopes to finish transfers early

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, May 25 – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he would love to have his new signings at Anfield already, as he aims to prepare for next season.

The Reds finished the 2016-17 season in fourth position in the Premier League, and Klopp is looking to strengthen his side for a Champions League campaign.

The German tactician would ideally have his transfers over and done with as fast as possible, but he is aware that it may be wishful thinking.

“I wish new signings would begin to arrive tomorrow but unfortunately that is not really likely,” Klopp told reporters, according to Goal.

“The best scenario is that you have them for the start of pre-season but I am not sure if it will happen this time.

“It is different with all different players so we will see. That is not a big problem because we all know if they are fit and healthy we have a really strong squad and that means we could start with this squad.

“But that does not mean that I would prefer this, I would love to have them in as soon as possible but we will see.”