Adema back as Kenya name team for Germany clash

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 -Former Kenya Sevens fly-half Biko Adema will make his first Kenya 15’s appearance in close to a decade after being named in the 23-man Simbas squad that will lock horns with Germany in an international test match on Saturday at Nairobi’s RFUEA Grounds.

Simbas Team Manager Wangila Simiyu while naming the team on Thursday afternoon says the technical bench has been impressed with the work put in by the Nondescript RFC player.

“It has been almost 10 years but Biko has had good exposure at Sevens and using him at the position he is playing in, we want to give him a chance to show what he can do. We are sure on Saturday, he will give us a very good show during the Germany match,” Simiyu told Capital Sport.

Adema has been named in the starting team for Saturday as Kenya seek to start the season on a high ahead of tough assignments.

The team will be skippered by Kenya Harlequins lock Wilson K’Opondo who returns to the Simbas fold after close to two years following career threatening injury.

-K’Opondo back-

Simiyu says K’Opondo has shown tremendous recovery while turning out for his club during the Kenya Cup, adding he brings in an ‘X-Factor’ to the game, something that makes him a special ingredient of head coach Jerome Paarwater’s tactical plan for the Saturday game.

Speaking to Capital Sport, K’Opondo says he is elated to return to the starting team but is wary of the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

“I have definitely missed getting into the pitch and playing for my country and it is a special time for me to be back. There is a lot of expectation and definitely some pressure to perform, but I am up for it. It is a tough game against Germany but the boys are up to it,” the skipper noted.

He added he has full confidence in the squad selected especially after the squad had a camp in South Africa over the last 10 days.

“There is a good blend of youthful players and the experienced guys. Bringing the two together then add on the Cape Town camp as well, it is a very good thing for the team,” he underscored.

Meanwhile, Paarwater has named five new players on the bench and they are lined up for potential debuts in the Germany test.

Among those who might don the Kenyan colors for the first time ever include Kenya Harlequins’ Philip Ikambili, KCB’s Oscar Simiyu and Homeboyz’s Bramwell Mayaka who have all been superb for their clubs in the Kenya Cup.

Simbas squad to face Germany;

15.Tony Onyango (Homeboyz), 14. Darwin Mukidza (KCB, Vice Captain), 13. David Ambunya, 12. Patrice Agunda (Kenya Harlequins), 11. Jacob Ojee (KCB), 10. Biko Adema (Nondescripts), 9. Samson Onsomu (Impala Saracens), 1. Moses Amusala, 2.Peter Karia (KCB), 3. Dennis Karani (Impala Saracens), 4. Wilson Kopondo (Kenya Harlequins, Captain), 5. Simon Muniafu, 6.Eric Kerre (Impala Saracens), 7 Davis Chenge, 8. Martin Owila (KCB)

Replacements 16. Philip Ikambili (Kenya Harlequins), 17. Oscar Simiyu* (KCB), 18. Bramwell Mayaka* (Homeboyz), 19. Oliver Mang’eni ( KCB), 20. George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar)*, 21. Kelvin Masai (Homeboyz), 22. Leo Seje Owade* (Impala Saracens), 23. Dennis Muhanji (Kenya Harlequins).

(*New players).