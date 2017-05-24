Utd icon Cantona to Man U: ‘I suffer with you’

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24 – Manchester United legend Eric Cantona issued an emotional video tribute to the 22 people killed in Monday’s suicide bombing at a pop concert in the city he called home for five years.

The 51-year-old Frenchman, who has turned his hand to acting since retiring from football aged just 30, earned the nickname “King Eric” from United fans during his enormously successful time at the club in 1992-97.

Cantona, who inspired United to four Premier League titles and two FA Cups, said: “I think deeply to the victims, to the wounded persons, kids, teenagers, adults, to their families, to their friends, to all, all of you, all of us.”

“I think to this city, Manchester, and Mancunians, that I love deeply,” he said in the video message shared on Eurosport’s UK Twitter feed.

“I think to this country, England, and the English, that I love deeply. I suffer with you, my heart is with you. I always feel close to you.”

His former club play Ajax later on Wednesday in the Europa League final in Sweden.