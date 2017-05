Shares

MADRID, Spain, May 24 – Spain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed a 21-month jail sentence and Sh227.2m ($2.2-million) fine imposed on Lionel Messi for tax fraud, months after the Barcelona football star lodged an appeal.

Messi was sentenced in July 2016, but it is likely to be suspended as is common in Spain for first offences for non-violent crimes carrying a sentence of less than two years.

