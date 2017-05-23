Wanyama is my unsung hero of the season – Thierry Henry

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23 – Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has claimed that Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama is not getting the credit that he deserves for his performances this term and would be his unsung hero of the season across the Premier League.

While Henry admits that Dele Alli and Harry Kane have played a major role in Maurico Pochettino’s teams successes this season, he also feels that Wanyama is not getting the credit that he deserves.

The former French World Cup winner said, “There has been a lot of talk about the usual suspects at Tottenham all season: Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose etc – but Victor Wanyama barely got a mention until the last few weeks.”

“His reading of the game, his strength, his drive and his power are all superb. And he is adding a few goals now. He’s just an amazing player who has had an amazing season. He has been superb all campaign. He has hardly missed a match and is vital to what they are all about.”

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have enjoyed another brilliant season this term, once again proving to be the last team standing between the champions and the title, while also reaching the FA Cup semi-final and competing in the group-stages of the Champions League.

Like most of Pochettino’s squad, Wanyama’s attributes provides something different and thus, means that he is as important as virtually any other member of the side as no-one else could really bring what he brings to the table.

Kenya’s international Wanyama has scored five goals for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

And that is why it is so important that Spurs manage to keep the majority of their squad together this summer as they appear to be so close to marking this bright era for the club by winning trophies.

By adding a couple more signings that just provide that little bit more quality, they may perhaps start getting over that line and winning silverware, and then the likes of Wanyama and Mousa Dembele – who perhaps also deserves more credit – will get the praise their contributions warrant.