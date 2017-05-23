United hold minute’s silence for terror attack victims

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 23 – Manchester United’s first-team squad have observed a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of Monday night’s terror attack.

The squad came together at Carrington to remember the 22 people who were killed and the 59 who were injured during the explosion which went off shortly after the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

United are scheduled to fly out to Stockholm at 2.15pm from Manchester airport ahead of the Europa League final on Wednesday night against Ajax at the Friends Arena.

The club have cancelled their pre-match press conference, which was due to take place on Tuesday evening to preview the match, in the wake of the attack.

A United spokesperson said: “Due to the tragic events in Manchester last night, and the effect that this has had on everyone here at the club and within our city, we have decided to cancel this evening’s pre-match press conference in Stockholm. We are sure that, in the circumstances, you will all understand our position on this matter.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this terribly difficult time.”

A statement from UEFA said: “Following last night’s attack in Manchester, UEFA has received and accepted an official request from Manchester United FC not to hold their pre-match press conference, which was scheduled to take place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm this evening.”

