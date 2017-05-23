Koscielny to miss FA Cup final after ban upheld

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23- Laurent Koscielny will miss Arsenal’s FA Cup final against Chelsea after an appeal against his three-match ban was rejected.

The defender was sent off for serious foul play after a challenge on Enner Valencia in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Everton on the final day of the Premier League season.

Arsenal’s claim of wrongful dismissal has been rejected though following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Tuesday.

Koscielny will now face an immediate three-match suspension, meaning he will miss Saturday’s FA Cup final as well as the Gunners’ first two games of the 2017-18 domestic campaign.

Arsene Wenger admitted Koscielny’s red card offence initially looked to be a bad challenge, but later questioned whether it was as serious as it first looked.

“It looked spectacular [Koscielny’s sending off] but when you watch it again it looks harsh,” said Wenger following the game. “What could we do?”

Arsenal could also be without fellow defender Gabriel for the Wembley showdown with Chelsea this weekend, who was stretchered off in the win over Everton.

“Gabriel’s injury looks quite serious, especially for next Saturday,” said Wenger. “We lost two centre-backs and that is a big blow.”

-By Sky Sports-