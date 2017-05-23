First Lady inspects facilities ahead of IAAF U18

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Tuesday made an extensive inspection of sporting and accommodation facilities at Kasarani Sports Centre and Kenyatta University ahead of the IAAF World U18 championships to take place from July 12-16 in Nairobi.

At both Kenyatta University and Kasarani, the First Lady was assured that preparations and ongoing renovations are about 90 per cent complete and ready for the iconic youth championships.

At the Kenyatta University, the First Lady who is the patron of the event found time to tour some of the accommodation facilities that include six hostel blocks with a 2000-room capacity at the institution’s Sports village.

Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina led the First Lady’s entourage during the inspection of the facilities including the kitchens.

A total of 2000 athletes of various disciplines are expected in Nairobi in July where they will be representing over 150 countries from all over the world.

At the Moi International Sports Centre where most of the games will take place, Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chief Executive Officer Mwangi Muthee said the renovations being undertaken at the facility are on course and assured the First Lady that his team is sure to meet the deadlines.

Besides the sporting fraternity drawn globally, thousands of other visitors are also expected in the country to have a first-hand experience of Kenya, a country recognized internationally as a powerhouse of long distance runners.

During the previous nine editions of the biannual Youth Championships held in Poland, Germany, Canada, Morocco, Czech Republic, Italy, France, Ukraine and Colombia, Kenya emerged between positions 1-3 beating many other world sporting giants.

At the inaugural 1999 championships in Poland, Kenya emerged overall winners after beating 150 other countries, a feat Kenyan athletes repeated in 2009 when they reclaimed the title in Italy.

During the launch on February 28, the First Lady said the championships will provide a great opportunity to recognize and appreciate the diverse sporting abilities of youth from across the world, Kenya included.