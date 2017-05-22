FKF unveils Sh74m Mafro Sports kit deal

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has entered into a three-year Sh74m partnership with Singapore sport manufacturers, Mafro Sports, that will supply playing and training kit to the national football teams.

The Mafro Sports brand will also be won by all teams that operate under FKF with the local based team players having the privilege of using the kit first on June 4 when they host their counterparts from Angola in a friendly match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The deal will see Mafro Sports provide 600 pieces for all the national team level with the home kit being Red, white for away games and green for neutral.

Speaking when signing the deal on Monday, FKF chief Nick Mwendwa, said signing a new kit package came as a result to settle on one kit manufacturer after finding more than three that were signed by the previous regime.

“We came into office and found more than three kit deals that were not official so we had to settle on one kit provider. With this deal, we will be paid for wearing Mafro where Sh57m will be for kit while the other cash will now be channeled for other football projects,” Mwendwa announced.

Mafro Sports Managing Director Mahmoud Gondha said the Kenyan team suited their plan and it was a good platform to grow their product in Kenya.

“Mafro was designed to suit the thirst of the African nation and we at Mafro felt we could give a taste that suited them. We have been in negotiations with FKF for some time now and we are happy that the Kenyan federation agreed the deal.”

The partnership comes as a replacement for the Uhlsports jerseys that the national teams have been using since Mwendwa came into office in February 2016.

Mafro Sports are the official kit sponsors for the Chipolopolo of Zambia national football team and the Zimbabwe national team.