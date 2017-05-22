Griezmann says Man U move possible

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22 – Antoine Griezmann has marked his chances of joining Manchester United this summer as six out of 10 and says his future will be decided in the next two weeks.

United are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid forward, according to Griezmann’s adviser, but the 26-year-old had so far not made his intentions about a move away from the Vicente Calderon clear.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone has admitted Griezmann could leave the club, and the France international has now himself admitted a transfer to Manchester United is “possible”.

Asked what the chances of him joining United are on a scale of one to ten, Griezmann told French television programme Quotidien: “Six.”

Pressed on the matter further, the TV show host asked Griezmann – who has 26 goals across all competitions for Atletico this season – to confirm he understood what he was saying, to which Griezmann replied “yes”.

Griezmann added: “I should know more in the next two weeks.”

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham was one of Griezmann’s idols while growing up, but the Atletico striker insists he is focused on his own journey – whether at Old Trafford or not.

“I don’t want to follow Beckham’s path but I have my own,” said Griezmann.

-By Sky Sports-