Wanyama on target as Tottenhan tear apart Hull

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21 – Kenyan Victor Wanyama scored his fifth goal for Tottenham Hotspur as Harry Kane claimed the Golden Boot with his hat-trick following their 7-1 victory over Hull City on the final day of the 2016/17 Premier League season.

Kane kicked off the scoring against a woeful Hull at the KCOM Stadium and was accompanied by some super goals from Deli Alli, Victor Wanyama, Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld as Spurs finished their season off in style with a demolition of their relegated opponents.

It was an all-action start to this game with Hull’s Omar Niasse the first to get a shot away, from 30 yards, that flew wide of the target.

Spurs’ first real chance of the game ended in a goal for Kane though as he picked up a Christian Eriksen pass on the edge of the box before drilling a shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Heung-Min Son may well have shot minutes later but saw his cross for Kane blocked. But the Spurs striker soon added a second as he tapped home after Kieran Trippier has squared a ball over the top from Eric Dier.

Kane fired wide under pressure on 15 minutes after another good set-up from Son before David Marshall denied the Korean after a good cut-back from Ben Davies.

Spurs continued to dominate proceedings, and Alli added a third in the second minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half after Kane played in Son, who cut the ball back for Alli, to fire home from close range.

It was again all Spurs as the second half got underway, with Marshall doing well at his near post to deny Son before Kane failed to connect to a 54th minute Eriksen free-kick from the right side of the box.

Toby Alderweireld then had to be alert after a rare foray forward from Hull. The Belgian centre-back slid in well to cut out a Niasse ball after his powerful run down the right flank.

Niasse volleyed wide on 57 minutes before almost cracking a first-time shot just over the Spurs goal following a positive spell for the hosts.

Second-half substitute Kamil Grosicki drew the first save of the game from Hugo Lloris on 66 minutes, who also kept out the rebound from Tom Huddlestone.

But he could do nothing to stop Sam Clucas firing in from 10 yards out after the keeper had saved Niasse’s initial shot.

Normal service was, however, soon resumed as Eriksen drew a fine save from Marshall on the volley before Victor Wanyama added a fourth goal on 69 minutes. The Kenyan midfielder was unmarked as he headed home an Eriksen free-kick from the right.

Kane then bagged his hat-trick after latching onto an Alli through ball and firing an unstoppable shot past Marshall.

Eriksen fired wide before Spurs substitute Moussa Sissoko drew a save from the home stopper with the match winding down, but there was more misery to come for Hull as Davies got on the scoresheet on 85 minutes before Alderweireld added a seventh two minutes later to round off a truly miserable day for Hull and manager Marco Silva.

