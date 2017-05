Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – Godfrey Walusimbi saved Kenyan Premier League leaders Gor Mahia the blushes after netting a late equalizer as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Thika United at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Mwinyi Kibwana had given Thika United the lead in the 28th minute, but Timothy Otieno had a chance to level matters if he had not missed a 68th minute penalty that was saved.

-Developing story-