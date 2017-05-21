Ulinzi ends Posta Rangers unbeaten run

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – Posta Rangers’ unbeaten run came to an end after the Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo side fell 1-0 away to Ulinzi Stars in a Kenyan Premier League match played at Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium on Sunday.

Inform Stephen Waruru scored the winner in the 50th minute from Geoffrey Kokoyo’s rebound to take his tally to seven goals at the top of the Kenyan Premier League golden boot chase.

In other results, Nakumatt beat Chemelil 2-1 while Sony Sugar were 2-0 winners over Western Stima 2-0.

Going 11 matches unbeaten, Posta Rangers found the going tough in a balanced first half that saw them create the first chance at the quarter hour mark when Gerard Obwoge was set up on the left flank by Dennis Mukaisi, only for the striker to shoot wide.

On the other end, Posta Rangers were forced to clear the ball off the line after Samuel Onyango headed Oliver Rutto’s cross.

Onyango could break through on the left and cut back into the box but Posta keeper Patrick Matasi was quicker off his line to collect the ball.

On the stroke of Half time, Jackton Odhiambo was forced to punch away a deflected Obwoge shot to see both sides share spoils at the break.

On resumption, after Waruru had given Ulinzi the lead, Rutto showed a good play to float in a cross, forcing Matasi to punch away from Waruru.

Ulinzi head coach Benjamin Nyangeso withdrew goal scorer Waruru who received a standing ovation from fans with Oscar Wamalwa taking his place.

Daniel Waweru could double the lead in the 86th minute but saw his strike hit the crossbar.