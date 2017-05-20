You are here:

Kenya hammered by USA in London 7s

Samuel Oliech looks on after his side’s loss to Kenya on day two of the HSBC Singapore Sevens, round eight of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. Photo: Martin Seras Lima

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Kenya displayed a poor performance in Day One of the London Sevens, massively losing 47-0 to USA in their second Pool A match to be on the brink of dropping to the Challenge Trophy.

In the first match, Shujaa were edged out 12-10 by South Africa in a match that the innocent Simiyu charges gave Blitzbokke, who are already crowned overall champions a run for their money.

Kenya will take on Wales in their last group match at 7:10pm to try and finish third in the group after Wales won 12-28 against USA and lost to 12-10 to South Africa.

-More to follow-

ALEX ISABOKE

@alexIsaboke is a Sports Journalist with Capital FM who hopes to inspire sportsmen achieve their dreams. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course....

