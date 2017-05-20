Kenya hammered by USA in London 7s

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Kenya displayed a poor performance in Day One of the London Sevens, massively losing 47-0 to USA in their second Pool A match to be on the brink of dropping to the Challenge Trophy.

In the first match, Shujaa were edged out 12-10 by South Africa in a match that the innocent Simiyu charges gave Blitzbokke, who are already crowned overall champions a run for their money.

Kenya will take on Wales in their last group match at 7:10pm to try and finish third in the group after Wales won 12-28 against USA and lost to 12-10 to South Africa.

-More to follow-